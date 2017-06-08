LLS election results: Old and new faces in the mix

SUCCESSFUL candidates for the 11 Local Lands Services boards have been unveiled.
The 34 names - elected from 100 candidates - will join the 44 government-appointed LLS board members and chairpersons picked by Minister for Primary Industry, Niall Blair earlier this year. They include six women and 18 board members who were elected to local boards in the first LLS elections in 2014.
"I congratulate all candidates on their election, LLS chair of chairs Richard Bull said. (They) will work with the appointed chairs and board members to focus on the strategic direction... promote the services offered, encourage partnerships and build strong relationships with investors.
Former LLS boss Tim de Mestre stepped down in March, with the chair-of-chairs role going part-time.
The elected members are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.