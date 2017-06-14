Coonamble plays host to NSWs only ASCA affiliated Stockmans Challenge | Photos

Cow horse enthusiasts hit Coonamble last weekend to try their hand at the states only Australian Stockmans Challenge Association affiliated event in NSW.
More than 150 entries completed the dry work pattern and showcased their stock handling skills in the wet work before Tumut based couple Emma O'Shea and Morgan Webb took out the top two titles.
The small town committee started the event three years ago and also host a jackpot campdraft in conjunction with the challenge.
Competitors across the six challenge categories vied for over $14,000 in prize money plus prizes.
Joanne Francis, Toowomba, Queensland, was one of the dry work judges who was looking for a good work horse that can also work cattle.
A comfortable horse, with good temperament, very comfortable actions, a horse that can flow and do everything that is asked off them was the criteria Ms Francis was looking for.
Ms Francis attended the inaugural Coonamble challenge and was honored to come back to judge.
It was an absolute pleasure judging across all the classes, the open horses were of a very high standard and with 13 points between 10 horses, the final was a great spectacle.
Coonamble Challenge and Campdraft winners:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.