Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Optimise nitrogen efficiency

By Stephen Burns
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published July 6 2017 - 10:23am
Michael Straight, Foundation for Arable Research (FAR), Senior Field Research Manager addressing the issue of improving productivity and reducing nitrous oxide emissions during the recent RiverinePlains field day at Henty.
Addressing farmers at the recent RiverinePlains-organised Nitrogen Efficiency Field Day at Henty, Michael Straight, Foundation for Arable Research (FAR), Research Manager, said there are strategies for optimising nitrogen use efficiency and reducing nitrous oxide emissions in broadacre cropping systems across southern Australia.

