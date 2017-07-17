Donna and Clint Dunn met in a shearing shed, she rouseabouting and him wielding the clippers.
So its hardly surprising their five-year-old son Charlie has wool on the brain.
He never went to childcare so hes just always been with us on the farm, since he was a baby, Mrs Dunn said.
Charlie, who started kindergarten this year at Saint Josephs in Culcairn, NSW, doesnt hesitate a second when asked what he wants to be when he grows up.
Hes totally shearing obsessed.
Hes been clipping the bellies of his stuffed toys since he was just two years old, though hell tell you himself hes been at it for 20-and-a-half years.
Theres no doubt hes a natural; in charge of the 17-strong poddy lamb flock at the familys property, Craigilee.
When wool brokers Fox and Lillie posted a video of his handiwork to Facebook in January this year, no one imagined what would follow.
Millions of views and interviews later, a phone call from Warner Brothers was proof the kid from Culcairn had really made it big.
His mum said she wasnt sure at first whether starring on Prime7s Little Big Shots was a good idea.
But in the end, they saw the benefit.
Its a great opportunity to educate some young kids, she said.
We need more shearers and its great money and a good job.
Theres plenty of work and you can travel all over Australia and do it.
Charlies newfound fame saw the Dunns, who hadnt been to Sydney for 20 years, pack up a couple of sheep and head to the big smoke.
We were trying to explain to city people what a fence was and what we needed on the set, Clint spent half the morning up there with them constructing it, Mrs Dunn said.
While its hard to imagine hed have anything left to learn, Mrs Dunn says theyre trying to keep Charlie off the big sheep until hes 15 or 16.
His nine-year-old sister, Matilda, is right behind him.
Hes a little star, all my aunties and uncles, cousins, mum and dad are really proud of him too, Matilda said.
He comes in here every day after school, does all of his sheep work. He drafts, he shears, he makes the yards and everything, hes a clever little boy.
Little Big Shots is coming soon to Prime7.
