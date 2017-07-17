The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Little Big Shot Charlie Dunn is famous for his clip

By Madeleine Clarke
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published July 17 2017 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Donna and Clint Dunn met in a shearing shed, she rouseabouting and him wielding the clippers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.