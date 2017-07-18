The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

NSW urge feds to adopt five-star quad safety system

Alex Druce
By Alex Druce
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:50am, first published July 18 2017 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW urges feds to adopt five-star quad safety system
NSW urges feds to adopt five-star quad safety system

STATE government wants the Federal Coalition to introduce a national five-star safety rating system for quad bikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Druce

Alex Druce

Senior Journalist

Politics and rural issues journo in Sydney. Give me a yell at adruce@fairfaxmedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.