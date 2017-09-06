Blizzard hits the Snowy Mountains | Video

Blizzard conditions have smashed the Snowy Mountains overnight, while parts of the Southern and Central Ranges received a dusting of snow in the past 24 hours.
The conditions came as polar air helped create a spring snow wonderland with snow falling as low as 500 metres in NSW.
Old Adaminaby had snow all night and it was still snowing at 9am with no sign of letting up. The extraordinary conditions are expected to last for another two days.
It was good news for Snowy Hydro and irrigators with the big snow dump expected to fill dams which have been falling dramatically.
Temperatures reached minus 7.7 overnight at Thredbo Top Station, while Thredbo Village was a much warmer minus 2 degrees at 9am. It was a warmer 4.5 degrees at Cooma.
Perisher Valley dropped to minus 6 while Bombala was a toasty warm 5.9 degrees at 9am.
