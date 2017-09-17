The national winner of the AgriFutures Rural Womens Award was announced in Parliament House, Canberra, last night with the honours going to Western Australian innovator and philanthropist Tanya Dupagne.
South Australian and co-creator of George The Farmer Simone Kain was named the national runner up.
Ms Dupagne will receive a $10,000 bursary from Westpac to further progress her winning project - a camp program to support women from regional WA to develop their leadership skills and capacity.
Ms Dupagne is the director at Camp Kulin a program which sees hundreds of volunteers contribute to improving the lives of WA children.
Ms Kain will be building on her successful George the Farmer stories and educational resources about life on the land by creating three new educational childrens resources, focusing on the wide and varied careers that are possible in agriculture, and featuring her other popular character Dr Ruby, a talented agronomist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.