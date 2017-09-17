The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
All the photos from the Rural Womens Award dinner

Kim Chappell
By Kim Chappell
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:50am, first published September 17 2017 - 1:15pm
The national winner of the AgriFutures Rural Womens Award was announced in Parliament House, Canberra, last night with the honours going to Western Australian innovator and philanthropist Tanya Dupagne.

