In what is believed to be an Australian record an Angus heifer has sold for $190,000 at todays Millah Murrahs female sale.
The heifer, lot 181, Millah Murrah Prue MA (AI) (ET) sold to Brooklana Angus stud, Brooklana.
Here she is in the sale ring:
A second top price of $54,000 was achieved earlier in the sale for Millah Murrah Prue H112 (AI) (ET).
Lot 57, Millah Murrah Prue K2 (AI) (ET) was the third top price and sold for $42,000.
The sale was a 100 per cent clearance with an average price of $13,790.
More to come
