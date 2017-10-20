The Rural
Millah Murrah Angus heifer sells for record $190,000

Updated November 24 2023 - 10:49am, first published October 20 2017 - 11:21am
Millah Murrah Prue MA (AI) (ET).
In what is believed to be an Australian record an Angus heifer has sold for $190,000 at todays Millah Murrahs female sale.

Local News

