Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Jack Jones is still classing at ninety

By Stephen Burns
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:48am, first published December 5 2017 - 11:30am
Into his ninetieth year, southern Riverina farmer Jack Jones continues to cast his eye over the annual clip shorn from the Bond Corriedale ewes grown on the Urangeline-district property held by his family for over one hundred years.

