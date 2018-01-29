The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
A commitment to rice is paying dividends

By Stephen Burns
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:47am, first published January 29 2018 - 2:42pm
Doug Knight in one of his fields of Reiziq rice sown on 20 October and responding to the ideal growing conditions in the southern Riverina.
Incorporating stubble form previous crops and pig manure into their rice-growing fields appears to be a successful move for southern Riverina ricegrowers Doug and Mary Knight.

Local News

