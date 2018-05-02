New ‘sensory’ and consumer approach being brought to food science

FRESH THINKING: Soumi Paul Mukhopadhyay has joined the NSW Department of Primary Industries horticulture team to deliver a new approach.

A specialist in sensory and consumer aspects of food will be bringing some fresh thinking to the science behind fruit, nut, wine and olive oil production.

Soumi Paul Mukhopadhyay is based at Wagga, working closely with wine and olive oil sensory panels at the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre and the DPI Australian Oils Research Laboratory.

“My role is to determine sensory characteristics, including taste and aroma, which are favoured by consumers of NSW produce,” Dr Paul Mukhopadhyay said.

“Working with DPI scientists at the Central Coast Primary Industries Centre at Ourimbah, we have assessed the effect of post-harvest treatments on NSW cherries for export.

“Cherry sensory testing helped to rate the flavour and consumer acceptance of treated fruit, which delivered good results to support our export markets.”