We dry sowed in May and we just had single digit rain all season, Marlee said. Then we had the 23mm the other week and there was a change overnight. Firstly it was the significant change to a strong green colour, the canola just soaked up that moisture, and the pods started to fill. The pods are now beautifully filled. The variety displayed considerable vigour throughout the growing season. It was also performed well in response to chemical control. We were able to control the weeds and get on top of them very early and now we have a clean, healthy crop which makes significant difference with canola.