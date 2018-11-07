The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Shimmer comes off young lambs

By Karen Bailey
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:46am, first published November 7 2018 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock agents from H. Francis and Company take the bids at the Wagga Wagga prime lamb market last week. Photo by Nikki Reynolds.
Livestock agents from H. Francis and Company take the bids at the Wagga Wagga prime lamb market last week. Photo by Nikki Reynolds.

AFTER weeks of historically high prices, the trade lamb market took a significant dive in value last week and its a trend thats set to continue this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.