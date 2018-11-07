The Rural
NSW trophy farms sold by yachtsman Simon Kurts, hotel investor Craig Smith

By Larry Schlesinger
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:46am, first published November 8 2018 - 9:54am
Birubi on the Sturt Highway near Wagga Wagga sold prior to auction for more than $4 million.
More than $18 million worth of rural holdings in Western NSW changed hands last month as investors and farmers showed strong appetite for well-irrigated grazing properties tied to the beef and lamb sectors.

