Merino rams sold to $5000 twice

By Stephen Burns
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:46am, first published January 29 2019 - 11:02am
Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek, Reids Flat with his ram purchased by Mark Hedley, AWN state manager on behalf of Tom Johnson, Johnson Park Merinos, Bookham for $5000 and Landmark auctioneer Rick Power.
Muted interest in the offering of 56 quality Merino and Poll Merino rams during the annual multi-vendor auction at the 72nd Great Southern Supreme Merino sale caught vendors and agents by surprise, with only 35 being sold.

