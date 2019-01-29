Muted interest in the offering of 56 quality Merino and Poll Merino rams during the annual multi-vendor auction at the 72nd Great Southern Supreme Merino sale caught vendors and agents by surprise, with only 35 being sold.
Aaron Granger, Rogara Poll Merinos, Goulburn exhibited the champion sale ram, a ram described by judge Sean Ballinger, Waverley Downs, Delungra as an outstanding and true Poll Merino ram.
He is so correct in his structure, standing nice and wide and carries a beautiful rich fine wool all over, Mr Ballinger said.
But Mr Granger was disappointed to only sell one of his draft of three rams for $1000.
It was a tough sale, he said after the champion sale ram was passed in without a bid.
That sentiment was confirmed by Landmark stud sheep specialist and auctioneer Rick Power, who considered the sale presented good opportunities for buyers to purchase quality rams at a very reasonable price.
It was a little bit frustrating it is hard to describe on reflection why it has got to this when the Merino industry has been so good for a number of years, Mr Power said.
We saw equal top price at $5,000, but history tells us the better rams have made between twenty and $30,000 and the longterm average of this sale is about $3,700.
Mr Power said the buyers were selective and bought very well.
Equal top price for the sale was $5,000 paid for a ram bred by Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa (see above) and a ram bred by Michael and Jane Corkhill, Grassy Creek, Reids Flat.
The Grassy Creek ram, sired by Yarrawonga 961 and out of a successful show ewe who is breeding well carried a fleece with measurements of 18.9 microns, 2.6 S.D. and 13.8 C.V was bought by Tom Johnson, Johnson Park Merinos, Bookham.
Mr Johnson has purchased rams from Grassy Creek during the past eight for their early maturity and they are lifting the productivity of his stud.
He is a well covered sheep with good type of wool and as we are trying to sweeten our wool he will do a good job, Mr Johnson said.
Other successful sales included $4500 for a Towonga-bred ram (see last weeks report), $3,500 for a sire prospect bred by Andrew and Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden purchased by D.B and N.A McMahon, Oberon and $3,500 paid for a ram in the winning group of three sale rams bred by Alan McCormack, Walwa, Gurrundah bought by Ian Greenwood, Burrinjuck. The Demondrille stud also had a $3000 sale, along with Merryville, and Orrie Cowie, Waroola, SA.
The multi-vendor sale was conducted by Landmark and Elders studstock led by Rick Power and Steve Ridley respectively.
