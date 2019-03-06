The Rural
Boorowa Flock Ewe Competition won by Bruce and Narelle Nixon

By Hannah Powe
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:45am, first published March 6 2019 - 12:18pm
Boorowa Flock Ewe Competition participants Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Clovelly, Frogmore, were announced as the winners of the competition during Boorowa Show last weekend where the top five flocks displayed their sheep.
CELEBRATING 130 years of the Boorowa Show last weekend, the top five finalists in the Boorowa Show Society Flock Ewe Competition were all on display. 

Local News

