CELEBRATING 130 years of the Boorowa Show last weekend, the top five finalists in the Boorowa Show Society Flock Ewe Competition were all on display.
Frogmore locals Bruce and Narelle Nixon from Clovelly, were named the winners in this year's competition, judged by Hamish McLaren, Nerstane Merinos, Woolbrook, and Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Merinos, Mudgee.
Marking the fourth year they have entered the competition, Mr Nixon said they were runners-up last year so it was good to get the win this year with their ewes of Tara Park bloodlines.
With the future breeding objective to breed large framed sheep to cut kilograms of 19 micron, high quality wool while maintaining a high standard wether flock as part of the whole enterprise, the Nixon's flock is classed by Greg Carmody.
Over the Nixon's 1300 hectares, they join 800 ewes to Merino rams, along with up to 400 ewes that are joined to Border Leicesters.
"Ewes are joined at Clovelly, and we run 2500 wethers across our other two properties," Mr Nixon said.
The Nixons however have made the choice to move away from the first cross ewes.
"I think with the wool and meat there was no need to chase the extra dollar out of the first cross when we get $100 for wool off our wethers, and have recently sold older wethers for $150," he said.
With their ewes cutting 7.5 to 8 kilograms, he said they average a 19-micron right across the whole flock, while their 1.5-year-old maidens average 17.5 micron.
Shearing takes place in May, and in November for the wethers. Young ewes are shorn as lambs and then six months after that to realign them with the main flock.
Runner-up was Matt McGrath from Clear View South, Boorowa, with his Tara Park based flock classed by Guy Evans.
Third place went to John and Murray Dymock, Dymock Agriculture, Macclesfield, Boorowa, with their ewes of Royalla bloodlines classed by Bruce Reid and Paul Kelly. They also took home the Spring Waters Dual Purpose Award.
The Joyce Mason Encouragement award went to Bill Stanley's Tara Park blood ewes from Killarney, Galong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.