The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Merino field day cancelled

By Stephen Burns
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:44am, first published June 29 2020 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merino rams being judged at Harden during the 2018 South West Slopes Stud Merino field day.
Merino rams being judged at Harden during the 2018 South West Slopes Stud Merino field day.

Exhibitors preparing their Merino sheep for display at the annual South West Slopes Stud Merino field day held in Harden have been notified by the committee the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 social restrictions currently in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.