Hereford buyers chasing new genetics were throwing $10,000 starting bids to try and secure one of the 26 Amos-Vale Hereford bulls at the on-property sale near Pinkett on Thursday.
Among the 34 registered bidders on the ground were studs chasing new horned sires and commercial breeders looking for bulls that were ready to work, all of which helped the Campion family to achieve a $9538 average, a stud record high of $30,000 and total clearance.
Amos-Vale stud principal Mark Campion was overwhelmed by the support.
"Drafts of bulls like that don't just happen...for them to be appreciated by you all means a lot," he said in his post-sale speech.
Many thought the top money would be paid for show bull, Amos-Vale Guardsman P016, who was snapped up for $17,000 by the Larsen family, Hylands Herefords, Cootamundra, who couldn't believe their bargain buy.
"This was the bull I had in mind all along but I thought he would be far too expensive - he surprised me," Geoff Larsen said during his first time buying from Amos-Vale.
"He ticks all the boxes; terrific bull to look at, great colour, great cosmetics and good set of figures and an outstanding individual."
But he was quickly outdone in price by the following lot, Amos-Vale Galloway P011, when southern studs Beggan Hill Herefords of Harden and Glenellerslie Herefords at Adelong combined their funds to secure the future sire for $30,000.
The first time buyers came to look at Guardsman P016 but couldn't look past the sire's head, skin and hair colour of their top price purchase.
The 22-month-old was flagged in the pre-sale write up as having the potential to be one of the truly great Hereford bulls around the state by auction time and the prediction wasn't wrong.
Weighing 970 kilogram, he was by Talbalba Storm J206 who had bred many top quality stock for Amos-Vale and left a cow herd that were wonderful for milk. The bull's mother was Amos-Vale Pansy 153.
He had a 42 centimetre scrotal circumference, 13 and nine millimetre fats and 132 square centimetre eye muscle area.
"We were both looking at them and we said we didn't want to bid against each other so we thought we better put a plan together," Ross Smith of Glenellerslie said.
"We were only going to go to $24,000."
Galloway P011 will head to Beggan Hill first before working at the Glenellerslie herd next June.
While the two top bulls were bound for studs in the south, three bulls were heading in the opposite direction to St George in Queensland.
David and Gwen Smith along with their daughter Philippa McGuigan made their fourth trip to Amos-Vale to purchase new sires for the 11,000 acre property, New Kooroon, where they turn off bullocks to meatworks in Brisbane.
The three bulls, averaging $6000, were selected for their fleshing, softness, temperament and ability to walk.
"The bulls out of this country have always got good feet," Mr Smith said.
"They have to be good on their feet because they have a fair way to walk to water," Mrs Smith added.
Peter Heagney, The Willows, Guyra also secured three bulls averaging $10,000.
Bulls were also bound for Walcha, Hernani, Tabulam, Toorooka, Moonan Flat, Baryulgil, Palmers Channel and also Alpha in Queensland.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Colin Say and Co and Elite Livestock Auctions with Lincoln McKinlay of Elders auctioneering.
Read the full report in The Land next week.
