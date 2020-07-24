The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Farmlink CEO moves on

Updated November 24 2023 - 10:43am, first published July 24 2020 - 12:58pm
Outgoing Farmlink CEO Cindy Cassidy who take on a position with the Bureau of Meteorology in November. Photo: Farmlink
FarmLink is entering a phase of change with the announcement this week that Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Cassidy, will leave the organisation later in the year to take up an opportunity with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

