The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Solution promised for ag border chaos

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:43am, first published August 3 2020 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Littleproud has promised a swift soluton to the issues of cross border movements that are plaguing the ag sector at present.
David Littleproud has promised a swift soluton to the issues of cross border movements that are plaguing the ag sector at present.

THE FEDERAL agriculture minister has promised a swift resolution to the complexities around interstate travel in the wake of the COVID-19 complexities that threaten to wreak havoc with agricultural supply chains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.