Onslow Angus bulls top at $25,000, av $9718

It was a very credible result for Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra when they offered 36 young sires for their annual spring auction on Tuesday.
A top price of $25,000 was achieved while 32 bulls sold for an average price of $9718.
Repeat buyers dominated the auction which was a feature Mr Tozer noted at the conclusion of the sale and described as "extremely pleasing" considering the current COVID-19 social restrictions.
Top priced bull, Onslow Ridge P556, a two year-old son of Granite Ridge 4D7 from a Banquet Forbidabull daughter was bought by Allan and Coralee Gillogly, Montrose, Moree.
The sire prospect weighed 892kg, had a scrotal measurement of 42cm with estimated breeding values of +139 for 600 day weight, +13 Milk and +6.1 eye muscle area.
Mr Gillogly was attracted to the bull for his overall size, length and quality.
"We are bullock breeders so you have to have big bulls to breed them," he said.
"We are being rewarded for the extra money we are spending buying bulls.
"I think our cows are good enough to buy the best bulls we can."
Mr Gillogly said he had kept his herd intact during the drought, but did take advantage of the good prices to take out what he considered the lesser quality females in the herd.
The Lenehan family, Inverlochie, Jugiong added to their Onslow genetic base with the purchase of Onslow Magnitude P516, a two year-old son of Mead Magnitude out of an Ardrossan Apollo daughter.
The bull weighed 1004kg, with a scrotum measurement of 45cm, and EBVs of +107 for 400-day weight, +4.3 birth weight and +21 for milk.
Other excellent prices included another son of Granite Ridge 4D7, Onslow Ridge P554 bought for $21,000 through AuctionsPlus.
Out of an Onslow Farmboss daughter, the two year-old bull weighed 1090kg, had a scrotum which measured 45cm with EBVs of +114 for 600 day weight and +76 for carcase weight.
Notable sales included two bought for $18,000 each by Hanworth Station, Taralga in their draft of five which averaged $10,700.
Their first choice, an sixteen month-son of Circle 8 Prelude weighed 928kg, with a scrotum measurement of 44cms, and EBVs of +5.0 birthweight, +18 milk and +5.8 EMS sq cm.
Longterm supporters of Onslow Angus genetics E.J Merriman and Son Pty Ltd, Yass paid to $16,000 for their choice of the draft, a sixteen month-old son of Pathfinder Genesis.
That young sire prospect weighed 850kg, with a scrotum which measured 43cm and EBVs of +125 600-day weight, +3.2 EMA and +1.5 IMF.
Also returning to Onlsow was Rossgole Pastoral, Aberdeen who selected two bulls for a top of $11,000 and average price of $10,000.
Their first choice, a two year-old son of Millah Murrah Hallmark L94 weighed 936kg.
His scrotum measured 42 cm, with EBVs of +5.8 for birthweight, +109 for 600-day weight and +2.7 for EMA.
Elders studstock, Goulburn, settled the sale with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay wielding the gavel.
