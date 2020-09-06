The Rural
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Reiland spring sale hits new highs

By Kim Woods
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:40am, first published September 7 2020 - 9:03am
A total of 67 bulls were offered and sold to a top of $31,000, gross of $675,500 and a new record average of $10,395 - a rise of $4192 on last year's spring sale.
Beef producers chasing easy calving high growth bulls paid to a top of $31,000, setting a new record for the stud at the Reiland Angus spring bull sale on Friday.

