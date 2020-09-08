The Rural
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
NSW Dorset Championship win to Hillden Poll Dorset ram

By Hannah Powe
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:40am, first published September 8 2020 - 10:06am
Judge Brayden Gilmore, Baringa Sheep Studs, Oberon, with James Frost of Hillden Poll Dorsets, Bannister, holding the Bromar supreme exhibit alongside Mark Liebich, Bromar, Grenfell. Photo: Shantelle Stephens
HILLDEN Poll Dorsets at Bannister has clocked up a third consecutive win of the supreme exhibit title of the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra.

