Crawford Angus bulls sold to record heights on Friday, the Tumorrama stud achieving a top price of $22,500 and average of $10,211 at their 2020 Spring Bull sale.
It was mostly local and repeat clients that went in for battle on the 45 bulls offered on the day, but AuctionsPlus bidders also played their part.
Stud principal Luke Graham said they never thought they would achieve those results.
"There was unbelievable support," Mr Graham said.
The top-priced bull, Crawford P276, sold to last year's top buyers, James and Jock Graham of Eulonga, Coolac.
Tipping the scales at 920 kilograms, P276 was by EF Complement 8088 and out of one of the stud's best donor cows, N Bar Miss Black CC&7 G36.
"My father Bruce bought her a long time ago and we've got a lot of good daughters out of her, she's always bred very well," Mr Graham said of the top-priced bull's dam.
Mr Graham said this year was their last year breeding with Complement, after using him for three years in the stud.
P276 had a eye muscle area value of +5.7, carcase weight of +82 and Angus Breeding Index of +134.
Purchaser, James Graham said in a company of good bulls, the two-year-old was a stand-out.
"He had the hindquarters, he was tall and soft with a good head on him," Mr Graham said.
He said they run a small stud and he would be joined to their stud cows and AI'd for their commercial herd.
The second top price was $21,000, paid by Breh Holdings, Wirlinga, for Crawford P384.
P384 stood out for his marbling, with an intramuscular fat value of +2.8. He was by Sprys A Grade K202 and out of BGraham M316.
Other top sales included a son of Landfall Reality L76, Crawford P304, who sold for $19,000 to the Paul Graham Trust via AuctionsPlus. He had an EMA of +8.2 and calving ease direct of +8.8.
Milong Pty Ltd, Young purchased Crawford 407 out of Texas Kelvin Klein K542 for $17,000.
He had a scrotal circumference of 45 and carcase weight value of +80.
Another local, Fernhill Holdings, Coolac were the volume buyers of the day. They took home nine bulls for an average price of $10,222.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Joe Wilks taking the bids.
