Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Crawford Angus achieve average of $10,211, a new stud high

By Olivia Calver
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:39am, first published September 14 2020 - 9:03am
Elders Tim McKean with Crawford Angus stud principal Luke Graham and top-priced bull purchasers James and Jock Graham, Eulonga, Coolac.
Crawford Angus bulls sold to record heights on Friday, the Tumorrama stud achieving a top price of $22,500 and average of $10,211 at their 2020 Spring Bull sale.

Help