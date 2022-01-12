news, local-news,

VENDORS will sell 17,200 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. According to the draw, Blakes will sell first with 400 lambs and 200 sheep, Rodwells, 650 lambs and 50 sheep, WMLP 1800 lambs and 700 sheep, RLA, 2400 lambs and 600 sheep, WRL, 1000 lambs and 100 sheep, Francis, 500 lambs and 400 sheep, Delta 1500, lambs and 250 sheep, Nutrien, 4000 lambs and 1100 sheep, Elders, 1200 lambs and 350 sheep.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/fb51ae65-39e1-40c7-8fa3-cda5628f9e19.jpg/r0_122_529_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg