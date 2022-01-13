Texas Powerplay missing from Yea property

news, local-news, Texas Powerplay, Angus, Kelly Angus

The breeder of a top Angus sire missing from a Yea property says he believes it may have been stolen by "some idiot". Kelly Angus has reported Texas Powerplay P613 is missing from the property and have called in police to investigate. The $108,000 bull was purchased by a syndicate, including Kelly Angus, at the Texas Angus stud sale at Warialda, NSW, in July 2020. Texas Angus stud co-principal Ben Mayne said he and wife Wendy were "devastated" by the situation. Mr Mayne said Powerplay was a maternal brother to Iceman, sold this year for $225,000 - "there is a fair bit of value in that pedigree". He said the only logical explanation was that the bull had been stolen. "You would have to be a very dumb person to try and steal a bull with that profile," he said. "He was super quiet. "He was the sort of bull who you could walk up to and he would come up for pat." He said overseas and domestic demand from the bull had just got "stronger and stronger". Benalla Detective Senior Sergeant Gary Dean said Kelly Angus was still looking around the property to make sure Powerplay hadn't jumped a fence. As a Farm Crime Liaison Officer, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean was often called to such incidents. "Sometimes they just turn up on someone else's property, a bull will go where a bull goes," he said. World Wide Sires Australia general manager Geoff Wood, the marketer of Powerplay, said the bull was just coming into his peak. Mr Wood said WWS had a "good bank of semen" but warned "it's not unlimited". Information on where the bull might be can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

