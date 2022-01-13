news, local-news,

Numbers lifted moderately at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday, while many producers prefer to take a wait and see approach due to the limited processing space at abattoirs. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said well finished trade and heavy lambs were in reasonable numbers along with a mixed selection of secondary lambs more suited to feedlots and restockers. Most processors supported shorn lambs and competed strongly for lambs weighing more than 22kg carcass weight. Not all the usual buying group attended, with only a few companies fully operational. The limited availability of good quality domestic lambs helped keep the market on track despite patchy competition. Prices generally lifted $15 to $36/head. Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $170 to $228/head to average 858c/kg cwt. Extra-heavy shorn lambs sold to stronger bidding than the previous market making from $225 to $300/head. There was a very good selection of young lambs suitable for restockers with big numbers recently shorn. Store lambs returning to the paddock with some weight and frame sold from $159 to $186/head. It was a mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small group of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton averaged 575c to 599c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were keenly sought by a northern buyer selling from $136 to $158/head to average 650c/kg cwt.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/3e5ab946-cb9e-4d23-8fc6-ed6d8f77847c.jpg/r0_500_4032_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Detailed Wagga sheep and lamb sale, January 13 2022