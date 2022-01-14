news, local-news,

A total of 4700 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday. It was the first offering in five weeks, and the start of selling at the centre for 2022. Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service stated that it was a fair to good offering. Store lambs were limited and there was a good run of heavy trade lambs. Extra heavy weights were limited. The market trend was strong. The few store lambs sold from $145 to $170/head. The bulk of the lambs were 23 to 26kg cwt and sold from $207 to $234/head averaging around 900c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs $260 to $295 with a very heavy pen reaching $300/head. Mutton numbers were limited and most were heavy Merino ewes. Prices were also strong with the bulk of the Merinos selling $190 to $195 and heavy crossbred ewes reached $210/head. Most averaged 600c to 620c/kg cwt

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/83dad559-c637-410b-9496-4b5b401f8ffb.jpg/r2_24_774_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

First sheep and lamb sale at Griffith for 2022