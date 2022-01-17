news, local-news, peter power, pebbles, power, wagga, tigers, stock and station, agent, death

The late Peter 'Pebbles' Power is being remembered as one of Wagga Tigers' most loyal servants. The Wagga community is mourning the loss of Power, who passed away on Thursday night after a three-year battle with cancer. Power passed aged 72 and is survived by wife Christine, children Kylie, Nathan, Tom and their extended families. Power goes down as one of the greats at Wagga Tigers, the first of only four Knights of the Tiger. He was also well known throughout the community as a successful stock and station agent of more than 50 years. Power played 309 games at Tigers, winning four first grade premierships (1975, 1977, 1978 and 1980) and three best and fairests along the way. He was also runner up on three occasions and a member of the 1964 reserve grade premiership. But it was the fact he was never paid a cent throughout his illustrious career that earned him the honour of being the first of four Knights of the Tiger to be awarded at the club. Wagga Tigers legend Doug Priest coached Power for five years and said it was his loyalty amongst other things that stood out the most. "He played all of his life for nothing, never took a dollar and that's how he ended up Knight of the Tiger," Priest said. "He was always there, he was a 110 per cent Tiger and that's all he wanted to be. And he was very good at it." Power won his first best and fairest at Tigers as a teenager and it prompted him to play a couple of practice games with Essendon, before returning home. He went onto become one of Tigers' greatest centremen. "As centreman go, he wasn't a great runner, he didn't believe in running all that far but he always stayed in the centre and whenever you were under pressure and needed to kick it somewhere, you knew you could kick it to the centre of the ground and he'd be there," Priest recalled. "He was very good at reading the play...he had very good disposal as well. For a couple of years there we did percentage of your disposal, effective and non-effective and he was 92 per cent or something. It was unbelievable." Priest said Power off the field was very much like how he was on it. "Loyal, and when he said something, that was his word. That was it," Priest said. "We'll certainly miss him." Peter Humble first met Power in 1968. The pair worked together at Farmers and Graziers before in 1978, along with the late Les Allen, formed Humble Allen Power. The trio would run the business for about 30 years before selling it to Rodwells. Humble described Power as an 'outstanding agent'. "It was the only job he ever had. He joined Australian Mercantile when he left school, and apart from a brief stint in Benalla, he worked as an agent in Wagga all his life," Humble said. "He was an outstanding agent. Extremely popular with clients and the general public. He was outgoing, very outgoing, liked to socialise and with Humble Allen Power, he was a very conscientious director of the company."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/10bf4d2c-db00-41d0-b25f-57bb5ca17f05.jpg/r2100_559_3793_1516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg