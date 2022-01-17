news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 830 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday. According to Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter, Leann Dax numbers increased marginally as vendors hold cattle back due to the limited processing capabilities at most abattoirs. Heavy export numbers increased however the bulk of the stock were purchased by lot feeders. The regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance however, very few operated. A single steer suitable for the trade sold at 540c/kg. Trade heifers made to 468c/kg. Well-bred steers 280-330kg returning to the paddock were in limited supply selling from 690c to 705c/kg to average $2161/head. The feeder market opened on a tentative note with several buyers not prepared to chase the market. Price for lighter weight steers 330kg to 400kg lifted 5c to average 553c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred secondary steers 400kg to 500kg met solid competition making from 512c to 554c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable supply with a good portion weighing more than 500kg. Medium weight heifers sold 16c cheaper averaging 516c/kg. There were quite a few quality lines of well-bred heifers under 400kg and buying competition increased resulting in a dearer trend of 38c/kg on the lack-lustre sale of the previous week. Heavy steers and bullocks sold to feedlots, with processors rarely entering the fray. Feeder steers made from 450c to 540c/kg. Heavy heifers were in reasonable numbers, with feedlots keen to purchase younger types. Heifers to feed on sold from 420c to 550c/kg. Heifers suitable for processors sold from 354c to 455c/kg. In the cow market a smaller field of buyers operated. Heavy D4 and D3 types sold either side of firm. Prices ranged from 320c to 350c/kg. In the cow market a small group of buyers operated the better finished cows sold to solid demand averaging 394c/kg. Leaner medium weight types were in short supply. The D3 medium weight cows sold from 370 to 410c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/d0fb9e9d-12a3-466a-ac8c-268b6cff6ce6.jpg/r0_378_4032_2656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga cattle market, January 17 2022