With harvest 2021/22 being a drawn-out process for many, focus is now shifting to seed requirements for the upcoming season. Due to the above average rainfall in many areas over the harvest period, sound quality grain has been hard to come by. These quality issues have forced growers to revaluate their plans for sourcing seed for sowing in 2022. Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) are once again encouraging farmers to consider Seed SharingTM as a low cost way to source sound quality seed, update varieties or simply try some improved genetics in their cropping programs for 2022. Seed SharingTM is a licensed farmer-to-farmer seed trading scheme, making it easy for every grain grower to enjoy access to AGT varieties. With only one simple form to fill in and return to AGT, a farmer can sell seed they have grown to another farmer for use the following growing season, at a price or arrangement negotiated between them. Seed SharingTM is allowed in all states of Australia for all AGT wheat, barley, lupin, triticale and durum varieties (except Clearfield® Plus varieties). This includes newer improved varieties such as Coota, Catapult and Sunmaster but also industry leading benchmarks such as Beckom, Illabo and Scepter. AGT has established a Seed SharingTM marketplace that can be found on the AGT website where growers who are looking to sell or buy seed can be connected. Buyers and sellers create a listing on the marketplace that includes details around variety, amounts, location and contact details. Growers are also encouraged to look locally, ask neighbouring farmers and check in local newspapers or on social media for available seed. Commercial seed is also available through AGT Affiliates. To learn more about Seed SharingTM or to download the relevant forms please visit agtbreeding.com.au or contact AGT on (08) 8313 6810.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/4d24ee9b-4774-495e-a59e-7d37d8fe33b8.jpg/r0_1000_2885_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Easy access to AGT varieties with the AGT farmer-to-farmer seed trading scheme

