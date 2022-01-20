Lachie Sedgwick, a former boarder at Newington College from Cootamundra, enjoyed the "small yet inclusive" boarding house at the school in Sydney's inner-west, which was established in 1863. "With 49 boys in the Edmund Webb Boarding House, you truly do get to build a deeper and more personal connection with each one of the boys, creating long-lasting and stronger friendships," the Class of 2021 graduate said. Steadfast in its belief in providing an education for all, Newington College offers a range of boarding, academic, music, Indigenous, general excellence and means-tested scholarships. This provides boarders with the chance to form friendships with students from diverse backgrounds. "Boarding at Newington is not just about schooling but offers so much more in terms of a whole social experience," Lachie said. He believes the exceptional sporting coaches and nurturing academic staff at Newington College help rural boarders achieve. "There is no better place to be than the boarding house with the boarding mentors' vast knowledge in their chosen fields and their beyond the call of duty support. There are exceptional national and international sports coaches at the College," he said. Whether on day trips or on campus, with its expansive grounds and outstanding facilities, including four ovals, tennis courts, a drama theatre, a swimming pool, a gym and a modern library, boarding life is "extremely inviting." "We often found ourselves as a year group going to the beach on weekends or just hanging out in the boarding house or the gym, enjoying each other's company." With easy access to Sydney's central business district and great transport links to attractions further afield, Newington College is conveniently located, which boarders benefit from on days out. "I made some of my best memories and forged friendships for life during boarding outings to Raging Waters and Jamberoo or charity service with Relay For Life and City2Surf," Lachie said. If Lachie had one piece of advice for other rural boarders, what would it be? "Take any opportunity that you are offered! And take on the board the knowledge of the staff." At Newington College, those opportunities are abundant. It offers more than 50 co-curricular activities, including drama, music (with more than 15 ensembles, orchestras and bands), CineArts, F1 in Schools, ethics, debating, and sustainability and gender equity committees. Sports include Australian rules football, rugby, water polo, tennis, cricket, volleyball, football, basketball, swimming and more. Every student undertakes outdoor education in the form of cadets or the Newington Challenge. Applications for 2023 scholarships to Newington close on February 4. Fee relief is available to country and regional boarders. For more information, contact Newington College's admissions department at admissions@newington.nsw.edu.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/c89ebcb8-f383-49e0-bd9e-5c461c551339.jpg/r0_315_6192_3813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Small yet inclusive experience at Newington

Great experience: Cootamundra's Lachie Sedgwick says boarding at Newington College is a whole social experience." Pictures: Supplied Lachie Sedgwick, a former boarder at Newington College from Cootamundra, enjoyed the "small yet inclusive" boarding house at the school in Sydney's inner-west, which was established in 1863. "With 49 boys in the Edmund Webb Boarding House, you truly do get to build a deeper and more personal connection with each one of the boys, creating long-lasting and stronger friendships," the Class of 2021 graduate said. Steadfast in its belief in providing an education for all, Newington College offers a range of boarding, academic, music, Indigenous, general excellence and means-tested scholarships. This provides boarders with the chance to form friendships with students from diverse backgrounds. "Boarding at Newington is not just about schooling but offers so much more in terms of a whole social experience," Lachie said. He believes the exceptional sporting coaches and nurturing academic staff at Newington College help rural boarders achieve. "There is no better place to be than the boarding house with the boarding mentors' vast knowledge in their chosen fields and their beyond the call of duty support. There are exceptional national and international sports coaches at the College," he said. Whether on day trips or on campus, with its expansive grounds and outstanding facilities, including four ovals, tennis courts, a drama theatre, a swimming pool, a gym and a modern library, boarding life is "extremely inviting." "We often found ourselves as a year group going to the beach on weekends or just hanging out in the boarding house or the gym, enjoying each other's company." With easy access to Sydney's central business district and great transport links to attractions further afield, Newington College is conveniently located, which boarders benefit from on days out. Lachie enjoys working on his family property and beyond lately he has been driving a tractor in preparation for harvest in the states Central West. "I made some of my best memories and forged friendships for life during boarding outings to Raging Waters and Jamberoo or charity service with Relay For Life and City2Surf," Lachie said. If Lachie had one piece of advice for other rural boarders, what would it be? "Take any opportunity that you are offered! And take on the board the knowledge of the staff." At Newington College, those opportunities are abundant.

It offers more than 50 co-curricular activities, including drama, music (with more than 15 ensembles, orchestras and bands), CineArts, F1 in Schools, ethics, debating, and sustainability and gender equity committees. Sports include Australian rules football, rugby, water polo, tennis, cricket, volleyball, football, basketball, swimming and more.

Every student undertakes outdoor education in the form of cadets or the Newington Challenge. Applications for 2023 scholarships to Newington close on February 4.

Fee relief is available to country and regional boarders. For more information, contact Newington College's admissions department at admissions@newington.nsw.edu.au