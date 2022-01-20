Fostering the minds of future generations

Situated in the National Capital, Canberra Grammar School is committed to educating the generations who will create an equitable future for all Australians. The goal is to ensure the school is proudly at the very forefront of opening access to outstanding education for young Australians, regardless of background and means. The purpose both within boarding and school life, is to respect and nurture all students as individuals, support them in achieving their aspirations, and transforming lives through scholarships and access bursaries. Building on the professional expertise of its staff, the commitment of its community and the resources of the nation's capital, Canberra Grammar School aims to be the most dynamic and distinctive centre of learning in Australia. The team at Canberra Grammar School believe in encouraging excellence and integrity, and in ensuring the quality education at school is open to all. The scholarships program provides opportunities for those who excel, regardless of their background. The school benefits greatly from having a diversity of talents and experiences represented within the student cohort. Scholarships are offered for Year 7 and Year 11, Music Scholarships, and Indigenous Scholarships. Indigenous Scholarships recipient Zac Cruickshank is a Year 9 student. He is a Wadi Wadi man and a part of the Yuin Nation. "Being accepted for the Indigenous Scholarship, gives me a lot of opportunities and opens a lot more 'gateways' to my life," Zac said. More information: cgs.act.edu.au/admissions/scholarships/

