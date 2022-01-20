Established in 1855, Geelong Grammar School (GGS) is Australia's largest coeducational boarding school and celebrates a vibrant and culturally rich community of students from every state and territory in Australia; rural, regional, metropolitan areas as well as overseas. Most boarders join GGS from Year 7, in the peaceful setting of Corio Campus, one hour from Melbourne. After completing Years 7 and 8, all students move to the Timbertop campus located in the bushland of the Victorian Alps and engage in a challenging outdoor program alongside a rigorous academic curriculum. Students return to Corio Campus to complete Year 10 to Year 12. GGS boasts an international reputation as a pioneer of modern education and offers exceptional academic, sporting, music, drama, arts, cultural, community and leadership programs that are designed to foster the gifts and unique abilities in every child. The combination of a well-established House system with a dedicated team of expert staff and deeply embedded Positive Education (wellbeing program) ensures every student receives the understanding, care and support they need to thrive. GGS is committed to nurturing an inclusive and diverse community, with almost 25 percent of students receiving some form of financial assistance (scholarship or bursary) to attend. Scholarships include Academic, Music and General Excellence awards, for entry in Years 7 to 11 in 2023. All applicants sit an academic examination in February 2022. Applications close Friday February 4. To apply go to www.ggs.vic.edu.au/scholarships, call (03) 5273 9307 or email admissions@ggs.vic.edu.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/08309462-f608-4320-8f61-812d0f96906b.jpg/r0_216_1842_1257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Exceptional opportunities at Geelong Grammar School

Established in 1855, Geelong Grammar School (GGS) is Australia's largest coeducational boarding school and celebrates a vibrant and culturally rich community of students from every state and territory in Australia; rural, regional, metropolitan areas as well as overseas. Most boarders join GGS from Year 7, in the peaceful setting of Corio Campus, one hour from Melbourne. After completing Years 7 and 8, all students move to the Timbertop campus located in the bushland of the Victorian Alps and engage in a challenging outdoor program alongside a rigorous academic curriculum. Students return to Corio Campus to complete Year 10 to Year 12.

GGS boasts an international reputation as a pioneer of modern education and offers exceptional academic, sporting, music, drama, arts, cultural, community and leadership programs that are designed to foster the gifts and unique abilities in every child. The combination of a well-established House system with a dedicated team of expert staff and deeply embedded Positive Education (wellbeing program) ensures every student receives the understanding, care and support they need to thrive. GGS is committed to nurturing an inclusive and diverse community, with almost 25 percent of students receiving some form of financial assistance (scholarship or bursary) to attend. Scholarships include Academic, Music and General Excellence awards, for entry in Years 7 to 11 in 2023. All applicants sit an academic examination in February 2022. Applications close Friday February 4. To apply go to www.ggs.vic.edu.au/scholarships, call (03) 5273 9307 or email admissions@ggs.vic.edu.au SHARE