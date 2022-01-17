news, local-news,

For their inaugural on-property summer sale, Andrew and Donna Scott, and their family, Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, offered 87 stud and selected rams along with a choice draft of 38 stud ewes. When opening the sale Joe Scott drew buyers attention to the offering of stud ewes, included in the sale to show the genetic depth of the stud. "They are top line ewes and we wanted to make them available to other Poll Dorset breeders," he said. The top priced ewe at $3600 was purchased by Lindsay and Aaron Picker, Binda. The 2018-drop ewe was scanned carrying twins to new sire Tattykeel 274-20 purchased for $32,000. She had the impressive figures of 0.44 birthweight, 9.03 weaning weight, 14.11 post weaning weight, -0.87 Pfat, 1.22 PEMD and 131.91 TCP Index. The top priced ewe was included in their draft of six ewes bought for $2544 average price. Volume buyers of ewes included Sunnybanks Poll Dorsets, Penguin, Tasmania, who purchased four for $2756 average price. The top priced rams at $4600 (twice) were bought through AuctionsPlus. Frank Morrison, Braidwood, is a new buyer and he was impressed with the sale advertisement. "I liked the general conformation of the ram and his figures are also very good," he said. Those measurements included 28.78cm eye muscle area (EMA), 0.28 birthweight, 8.43 weaning weight, 12.56 post weaning weight (PWWT), 0.26 Pfat and 3.33 eye muscle depth (PEMD). Mr Morrison selected a draft of three rams for average price of $4133. The other equal top priced ram was bought by Ian Kyle, Kyle Country Livestock, Bairnsdale, Victoria. Mr Kyle joins around 3000 Merino and first-cross ewes and he will use his new purchase as a sire in his Poll Dorset stud breeding replacement rams for his own use and for sale. "He is true to type, with sound feet and good topline," he said. "He also has the numbers to go with his excellent conformation." Those figures included 29.11cm EMA, 15.88 PWWT, -0.59 Pfat and 3.08 PEMD. The sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus was conducted by Elders and Nutrien stud stock, Gundagai and Wagga Wagga and settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions. Auctioneers were Hamish McGeoch and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, and Harry Cozens, Elders, Albury.

