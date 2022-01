Explore the quality of bulls available at Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords & Schipps Red Angus at this year's open day on Thursday January 27 from 9am. The open day is part of Stock and Land's Beef Week which runs from January 27 to February 3. The stud is located on the rolling hills east of Wagga Wagga at 'Glandore' 2941 Sturt Highway, Alfredtown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/f8d6fca9-8c90-4feb-94d2-cfb0dc0c8890.JPG/r0_203_3984_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

High client satisfaction at Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords & Schipps Red Angus

Quality Bulls Available at Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords & Schipps Open Day on Thursday January 27, 2022, at Alfredtown. Explore the quality of bulls available at Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords & Schipps Red Angus at this year's open day on Thursday January 27 from 9am. The open day is part of Stock and Land's Beef Week which runs from January 27 to February 3. The stud is located on the rolling hills east of Wagga Wagga at 'Glandore' 2941 Sturt Highway, Alfredtown. SHARE