Quality sale line up at Glenellerslie

NSW Hereford stud, Glenellerslie have a quality line up for their 29th Sale at their property, 908 - 1064 Yaven Creek Road, Adelong, NSW. Thirty Hereford and 20 Poll Hereford bulls will be offered on Tuesday February 8 from 1pm by Helmsman Auction and interfaced with Auctions Plus. Buyers can inspect the bulls on day one of the Stock & Land Beef Week, Thursday January 27 and bid online with confidence or attend the sale on February 8. This year's excellent draft includes five bulls by new sire Kaludah Haymaker M593 (H), 11 by WRL Makka (H), 9 by Kymarney Avalanche (H), two by Karoonda Showman (H), eight by Glenellerslie Patriot 2 (H) eight by Ennerdale Accomplice (PP), six by Quamby Plains Jaguar (PP) and one by Days Fahrenheit K103 (P). Last year Glenellerslie Tolmie (H) made top money in the Herefords selling to Neil & Bernice Mitchell, Walwa for $18,500 and Glenellerslie Tooleybuc (PP) shared top price of $8500 in the Polls with Glenellerslie Troy (PP), Glenellerslie Tempest (PP) selling to Shane & Patricia Murtagh (Mudgegonga), JA, GA & SW Rogers (Gelantipy) and Kenneth Yerbury (Farrer ACT) respectively. Glenellerslie bulls are famous for their docility and doing ability. All the bulls carry the Glenellerslie Guarantee, they are semen tested, Innoculated with Vibrovax, Multimin & 7 in 1. For catalogues phone Ross and Mandy on (02) 6946 4233, Blake and Carly on (02) 6946 4239 or online at www.herefordsaustralia.com.au or www.glenellerslieherefords.com.

Quality line up at Glenellerslie

