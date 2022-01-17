Beef Week runs from January 27 to February 3 with a range of Seed Stock producers opening their gates to allow visitors to their on property to view the genetics they have on offer. Selecting the right genetics increases productivity. Take the chance to view breeding properties during Beef Week to see what can be done to advance your breeding herd. This annual display of the south eastern properties is a rare opportunity which should not be missed.

Welcome to the 31st Stock & Land Beef Week

