Reiland Angus is preparing to celebrate 50 years of committed Angus breeding with the "Raise the Bar" sale of 100 elite registered females next month. To be held on Friday, February 11 at Killimicat Station, Tumut, the Raise the Bar registered female sale will feature 34 joined females with calves, 46 pregnancy-tested-in-calf females, six leading edge weaner heifers and 11 elite embryo and semen packages. "The Reiland Angus herd is rich in maintaining Angus breed type with exceptional growth and carcase performance," co-principal Mark Lucas said. "There are significant numbers of females being offered emanating from live imports from New Zealand in the early 1980s." Artificial breeding, via extensive artificial insemination and embryo multiplication, has been used since the late 1970s by the founding principals Roland and Eileen Lucas. Reiland conducts a sizable commercial herd in conjunction with the registered herd and have consigned 300 steers to Stanbroke Pastoral Feedlot, Chinchilla, QLD, in 2021. Past steer performance has resulted in top five per cent compliance for growth, carcase and marbling. Mr Lucas said the offspring and/or genetics of all pre-eminent cow families will be offered. The sale will be conducted at Killimicat Station, Tumut, on Friday, February 11 starting at 2.30pm. It will be both physical through the ring and interfaced with AuctionsPlus with a catalogue available through the selling agents Elders/Nutrien Ag Solutions or online at AuctionsPlus. Inspection of the offering is being combined with the 2022 Beef Week Field Days at Moreton Park, Gundagai, on January 27 prior to the sale.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/ef5595c4-ecd6-451d-8cc4-093c6fe0d255.jpg/r0_76_3600_2110_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Raising the bar on quality genetics as Reiland marks 50 years

Reiland Braebell J563 Reiland Angus is preparing to celebrate 50 years of committed Angus breeding with the "Raise the Bar" sale of 100 elite registered females next month. To be held on Friday, February 11 at Killimicat Station, Tumut, the Raise the Bar registered female sale will feature 34 joined females with calves, 46 pregnancy-tested-in-calf females, six leading edge weaner heifers and 11 elite embryo and semen packages.

"The Reiland Angus herd is rich in maintaining Angus breed type with exceptional growth and carcase performance," co-principal Mark Lucas said.

"There are significant numbers of females being offered emanating from live imports from New Zealand in the early 1980s." Artificial breeding, via extensive artificial insemination and embryo multiplication, has been used since the late 1970s by the founding principals Roland and Eileen Lucas. Reiland conducts a sizable commercial herd in conjunction with the registered herd and have consigned 300 steers to Stanbroke Pastoral Feedlot, Chinchilla, QLD, in 2021.

Past steer performance has resulted in top five per cent compliance for growth, carcase and marbling.

Mr Lucas said the offspring and/or genetics of all pre-eminent cow families will be offered. The sale will be conducted at Killimicat Station, Tumut, on Friday, February 11 starting at 2.30pm.

It will be both physical through the ring and interfaced with AuctionsPlus with a catalogue available through the selling agents Elders/Nutrien Ag Solutions or online at AuctionsPlus. Inspection of the offering is being combined with the 2022 Beef Week Field Days at Moreton Park, Gundagai, on January 27 prior to the sale. SHARE