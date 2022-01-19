news, local-news,

A SUPERB crop from Walla Walla in southern NSW has earned kudos in the AgShows NSW field wheat competition. The crop of RockStar wheat certainly met some challenges and during the judging the region had received around 100mm in the gauge. However, the November deluge didn't takeaway from the quality of the crop grown by Garry and Daniel Mickan at "Rosedale." Crop judge Frank McRae there were some really good crops in the southern area section of the competition. Run by AgShows NSW (the peak body for 192 shows), the Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition is judged across four regions ahead of the state final. In the southern region, the Mickan Bros' 8.3t/ha scored 236 ahead of S Zweck and J Ellis of Henty (8.5t/ha 234pts) and Stockinbingal Pastoral Co in Wallendbeen (8.2t/ha 233pts). Garry Mickan entered the competition this year as a tribute to his late brother who had also won a coveted state wheat competition. AgShows NSW president Tim Capp commented on the overall quality of the crops entered. "While the wheat competition is typically a yield-based competition, if a grower has made the best of the local season, spraying and feeding the crop to grow an optimal plant base it should perform well in the competition," Mr Capp said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/8269fb89-ff9c-4b9d-8af1-cbb5a6e9d488.png/r630_247_1958_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg