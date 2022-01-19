news, local-news,

VENDORS will sell 35,350 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. According to the draw Delta will sell 1200 lambs and 350 sheep, Nutrien will sell 5100 lambs and 2300 sheep, WRL, 2400 lambs and 300 sheep, WMLP, 2100 lambs and 1200 sheep, Rodwells, 2500 lambs and 550 sheep, Elders, 3000 lambs and 1500 sheep, Blakes, 1700 lambs and 500 sheep, RLA, 5400 sheep and 350 lambs, Francis, 4700 lambs and 200 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, January 20 2022