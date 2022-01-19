news, local-news,

THE Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) township of Coleambally is set to play host to the Active Farmers Games on March 12. The Active Farmers Games aims to raise awareness of the importance of physical and mental health, and in addition to inspire more men to get active. Active Farmers chief executive officer Ginny Stevens said the best way to describe the event would be as a "tough mudder, but with a farming spin." She said there would be mud crawls, hay wall climbs, tyre stacking and more. "The obstacle course is designed to mimic challenges we may face in real life, and how these can be better overcome with a team by your side," she said. Adults must enter in teams of three and complete the course together with one male and one female per team. "We are delighted to bring the Games to the community of Coleamballly after running this event for two years at Temora. It is such a fantastic and fun filled family event and we cannot wait to see it kick off at Coly ," Mrs Stevens said. Coleambally farmer and Active Farmers board member Joe Briggs was looking forward to the event. "It will help showcase what 'Coly' has to offer and also boost our local economy," he said. Successful community events like the Active Farmers Games cannot be held without the help of volunteers and sponsors. Active Farmers are also looking for people to help out on the day to ensure the event runs smoothly. Registrations are open until March 10. And calls are open for anyone interested in volunteering to contact the organisers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/a1766554-df67-41c2-aa4e-2dd99eb6b562.JPG/r0_106_5472_3198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Active Farmers Games heads to Coleambally