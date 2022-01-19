Yarding size small to start New Year sale

news, local-news,

VENDORS offered a total of 8000 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said it was a small market for the first market leading into 2022. The quality was mixed a selection of well finished lambs from each agent tapering off quickly into a large offering of store types. Due to the small number's prices were generally strong where the quality was good. Domestic processors were all operating with lambs from 21 to 24kg selling from $180 to $222 averaging keen to operate leading into the Christmas break with most trade weight new season lambs gaining $3 to $10/head. Medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $191 to $220/head averaging 886c/kg cwt. Competition was reasonable from domestic and export processors with heavy lambs selling from $218 to $228/head. One export processor dominated the heavy export types paying from $230 to $274/head to average 786c/kg cwt for lambs over 30kg. Restockers were strong operating on a significant offering of light lambs suitable to turnout. Lambs from 12 to 18kg sold from $151 to $183/head. A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processors with the market staying firm, mutton averaging from 600c to 650c/kg cwt. Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold from $168 to $224/head. Mutton numbers were strong with weights and grades to suit all buying types. The market was $10 to $20 dearer with heavy cross bred ewes selling from $184 to $228 and heavy weight Merino ewes sold up to $229/head. **** A TOTAL of 1120 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Cootamundra sale on Wednesday. The quality was good with lambs estimated to weight between 21 and 26kg cwt well supplied and only a few pens of extra heavy weights. Store lambs were very limited. Lambs 20 to 2kg sold from $160 to $175/head averaging 811c/kg cwt. the 22 to 26kg cwt lambs ranged from $196 to $218 and 26kg and heavier $218 to $220/head averaging 800c/kg cwt. Only a token offering of mutton and competition was limited. Medium weight ewes sold from $100 to $158/head and heavy crossbred wethers reached $180/head.

Yarding size small to start New Year sale