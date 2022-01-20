Beef barbecue competition postponed

news, local-news,

Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Australia, Angus Australia will postpone the Verified Black Angus Beef Barbecue Competition. Following the success of the inaugural Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition in Albury 2019, Angus Australia was looking forward to the return of hosting this prestigious Competition on February 26th, 2022, at the Angus Australia office in Armidale NSW. While the decision to postpone the event has been a difficult one to make, Angus Australia has a duty of care to ensure the safety of attendees, participants, sponsors, and staff of the event. "While it is incredibly disappointing that we have had to postpone the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition, the safety and wellbeing of our members, our team and the wider community is of the utmost importance," said Angus Australia Commercial Supply Chain Manager Liz Pearson. "It will be fantastic to have our members and Angus producers here onsite for what will undoubtedly be an exciting opportunity to network with our Verified Black Angus Beef brand owners, bringing our members together with those down the supply chain who are protecting and promoting the Angus brand all while enjoying Australia's best barbecued Verified Black Angus Beef on the rescheduled date of the 26th of November 2022." Australia's only Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition will be an invitational Australasian Barbecue Alliance (ABA) sanctioned event and will host 20 of the best Pitmasters and BBQ teams from around the country in a competition for a share in over $10,000 worth of cash and prizes. The event is open to all and will be an afternoon and evening of amazing food with even better company featuring meat supplied by the Verified Black Angus Beef brands NH Foods Australia's Angus Reserve, Jacks Creek Black Angus and Macka's Australian Black Angus Beef. Tickets will go on sale for the rescheduled event October 10th, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/070fa1b2-a9c2-4109-b86c-49d0d498e4ff.jpg/r0_316_4928_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Beef barbecue competition postponed