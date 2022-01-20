news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 34,010 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers substantially increased. Once again producers offloaded a big percentage of store lambs and plainer types. Well finished trade and heavy lambs were in reasonable supply. All buyers favoured shorn lambs and competed strongly for shorter skinned lambs weighing 22kg carcass weight and above. Not all the usual buying group attended, and competition was very erratic with buyers discounting lambs that were not well presented. The limited availability of good quality domestic lambs helped keep the market on track despite patchy competition. Prices generally dipped $4 to $11/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $175 to $214/head to average 813c/kg cwt . Extra heavy shorn young lambs over 30kg carcass weight eased $8 making from $250 to $290/head to average 786c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg sold to very weak demand selling from $215 to $248/head. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers. Store lambs returning to the paddock with some weight and frame sold from $136 to $186/head. It was a mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small group of buyers. Agents stepped in purchasing some of the younger lighter sheep. Heavy crossbred ewes sold to very weak demand with prices slipping $35/head. Heavy ewe mutton averaged 534c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were in reasonable supply and buying competition was sporadic prices averaged 568c to 585c/kg cwt.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/471c72d6-b011-43d1-beb4-7ab986e36939.jpg/r0_501_3087_2245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga sheep and lamb sale report, January 20 2022