VENDORS sold 6900 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. According to Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service lamb numbers lifted and the quality was good with the bulk of the yarding heavy and extra heavy lambs. There were a few lots of trade weights and a couple of pens of very light store lambs. Despite all the usual buyers operating the market sold to a cheaper trend. Light store lambs $64 to $102/head. Trade weights were limited and sold between $177 and $207/head to average 860c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs 24kg to 26kg were back $15 and ranged from $200 to $218/head to average 800c/kg cwt. Extra-heavy lambs struggled with competition and slipped $25 and more on the very heavy lambs and prices ranged from $211 to $271/head. Trade Merinos sold from $155 to $166 and heavy weights reached $190/head. Mutton numbers eased slightly and prices were also cheaper. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $152 to $159 and Dorpers $170 to $175/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/b930093b-259b-454f-b3e9-983feb7c5120.jpg/r0_15_776_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb sale, January 21 2022