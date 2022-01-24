news, local-news,

The National Farmers Federation has welcomed a boost to achieve the $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030 with the Government investing in the traceability of Australian agricultural products. National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar said $64.8 million to expand and streamline traceability, as announced by Agriculture Minister David Littleproud today, would deliver multi-pronged benefits to farmers. "The more confidence our international customers have in our farm products and how they are sustainably produced, the more they will be willing to pay and the more they will buy. "Importers increasingly want to better understand the process behind the product: the paddock to plate story and to be assured that what they are buying has been grown and produced in way that meets community expectations. "Importantly, customers also need to know our products are free from pests, diseases and other biosecurity risks." The increased funding will help farmers more effectively and efficiently demonstrate their biosecurity and production credentials through the harmonisation of reporting frameworks. "Many farmers are actually surpassing what's required of them by importers, however they are hampered by the complexity and duplication of reporting frameworks. Often farmers are using multiple platforms to report the same information," Mr Mahar said. Key elements of the investment include: "The NFF hopes the combined effect of these initiatives will increase farmers returns; cut the time and money spent on compliance and contribute to the overall value of Australian agriculture as we close in on $100 billion," Mr Mahar said. The NFF is already working with the Federal Government on the development of the Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework (AASF), to recognise farmers' sustainability efforts. "The objective is to ensure the positive sustainability work of Australian farmers is recognised by supply chains, markets, investors, the community and other farmers."

Funds pledged to the tune of $100 billion to help with agricultural product traceability