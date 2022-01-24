news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 1090 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said numbers increased marginally with vendors still adopting a cautious approach. There was a limited selection of trade heifers and steers offered. Heavy export numbers declined notably with the bulk of the stock purchased by lot feeders. The balance of the cattle were secondary types suiting lot feeders, back grounders. The regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance however very few made purchases. The standout of the market was all store buyers were back in full swing after a short stretch at the southern weaner sales. Trade cattle supplies remain limited, and most domestic processors were selective. A single pen of steers suitable for the trade sold at 556c/kg. Trade heifers made to 540c/kg. The feeder market opened robustly with several buyers wanting a market share. Prices for lighter weight steers 330kg to 400kg lifted to average 614c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred secondary steers 400kg to 500kg met solid competition making from 530c to 590c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers. Medium weight heifers sold 4c cheaper averaging 512c/kg. There were quite a few quality lines of well-bred heifers under 400kg and buying competition increased resulting in a dearer trend of 35c to average 574c/kg. Heavy steers sold to feedlots with processors mostly spectating. Feeder steers made from 480c to 564c/kg. Heavy heifers were in limited numbers, selling from 420c to 460c/kg. In the cow market a bigger field of buyers operated Heavy D4 and D3 types gained 6c/kg. Prices ranged from 330c to 365c/kg.

Store buying support evident at Wagga cattle market