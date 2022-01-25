news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 5000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the weekly Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said livestock gents penned a very small yarding comprising of just 3000 lambs and 2000 sheep. The quality was mixed with less store types on offer this week. The quantity of finished lambs to suit processors was scarce with only a handful of buyers present. The lamb market was firm with mutton selling $25 to $30 cheaper. Quality lambs across medium and heavy trade weights sold from $186 to $220/head to average between 830c to 860c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy export types were well finished selling from $220 to $258/head with over 30kg lambs reaching $272/head. Light lambs suitable to turnout sold from $100 to $148/head. Limited processors operated across the mutton run with prices slipping $25 to $30/head. Heavy cross bred ewes sold up to $190 with medium weight sheep selling from $120 to $160/head. KW and IM Thomas of Walla Walla sold 60 shorn lambs for $272.50. G and F Williams of Corowa sold 44 shorn lambs for $268.60. CW Coyle and Sons of Barnawartha sold 39 sucker lambs for $226. C Reid and S McAllister of Glenrowan sold 11 suckers for $215.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/0337ccf1-85cc-4c1e-9f2c-a8a52f935791.jpg/r0_323_1536_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Corowa sheep and lamb sale, January 24 2022