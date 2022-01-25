news, local-news,

VENDORS will sell 17,500 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. According to the draw, Elders will sell first with 1400 lambs and 200 sheep, WRL 1300 lambs and 300 sheep, Francis, 1300 lambs and 500 sheep, Delta 1300 lambs and 400 sheep, RLA, 3000 lambs and 100 sheep, WMLP 800 lambs and 100 sheep, Nutrien, 3000 lambs and 1000 sheep, Blakes, 800 lambs and 200 sheep, Rodwells, 1700 lambs and 100 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, January 27 2022